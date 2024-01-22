100 WVIA Way
Insectarium

For Your Consideration: The Incredible… Roach!

Season 1 Episode 4 | 10m 53s

You need roaches in your life. No, not the few pest species you might recognize scurrying on the floor, but some of their amazing, underrated cousins. Cockroaches are surprisingly diverse (there are even beautiful ones!), and crucial contributors to ecosystems worldwide. Entomologist and pest control specialist Megan Wilson, Ph.D., helps us change our perspective on these six-legged frenemies.

Aired: 01/16/24
Funding for INSECTARIUM is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 11:04
Insectarium
Why Bumble Bees Are the Fuzzy Heroes We Need
Bumble bees—vital and fuzzy pollinators—face unique threats amidst global insect declines.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:04
Watch 11:20
Insectarium
Butterfly Effect: Can Monarchs Avoid Extinction?
How do you track a disappearing butterfly? Drop in on one overwintering spot to find out.
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:20
Watch 11:10
Insectarium
Pssst: Ladybugs Have a Killer Secret
Beneath ladybugs’ charming spots and vibrant colors lie killer instincts.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:10
Watch 10:46
Insectarium
What Makes Dragonflies So Extraordinary
Take flight with dragonflies and discover what makes them spectacular aerialists.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:46
Watch 9:59
Insectarium
Fireflies' Love Language Is Their Butts
Decode firefly flirting and their language of light with entomologist Jessica Ware.
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:59
