Insectarium

What Makes Dragonflies So Extraordinary

Season 1 Episode 2 | 10m 46s

Before bats, before birds, before pterosaurs, a dragonfly-like insect was probably the first thing to fly on Earth. From nocturnal “shadow dragons” to iridescent species stalking prey during the day, this incredibly diverse group of insects are spectacular aerialists. Our host Dr. Jessica Ware plays air traffic control on the pond to help us discover what makes dragonflies such remarkable fliers.

Aired: 11/19/23
Funding for INSECTARIUM is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 11:04
Insectarium
Why Bumble Bees Are the Fuzzy Heroes We Need
Bumble bees—vital and fuzzy pollinators—face unique threats amidst global insect declines.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:04
Watch 11:20
Insectarium
Butterfly Effect: Can Monarchs Avoid Extinction?
How do you track a disappearing butterfly? Drop in on one overwintering spot to find out.
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:20
Watch 10:53
Insectarium
For Your Consideration: The Incredible… Roach!
Can you ever love a roach? The crucial role roaches play in ecosystems may surprise you!
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:53
Watch 11:10
Insectarium
Pssst: Ladybugs Have a Killer Secret
Beneath ladybugs’ charming spots and vibrant colors lie killer instincts.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:10
Watch 9:59
Insectarium
Fireflies' Love Language Is Their Butts
Decode firefly flirting and their language of light with entomologist Jessica Ware.
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:59
