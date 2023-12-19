Pssst: Ladybugs Have a Killer Secret

Extras
Bumble bees—vital and fuzzy pollinators—face unique threats amidst global insect declines.
How do you track a disappearing butterfly? Drop in on one overwintering spot to find out.
Can you ever love a roach? The crucial role roaches play in ecosystems may surprise you!
Take flight with dragonflies and discover what makes them spectacular aerialists.
Decode firefly flirting and their language of light with entomologist Jessica Ware.