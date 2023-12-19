100 WVIA Way
Insectarium

Pssst: Ladybugs Have a Killer Secret

Season 1 Episode 3 | 11m 10s

Ladybugs aren’t just cute nursery rhyme stars. Beneath the charming spots and vibrant colors lie killer instincts. They’re effective predators and sometime agricultural allies in their hunger for plant pests like aphids. Entomologist Sara Hermann, Ph.D. is investigating how ladybugs’ “perfume”—the chemical cocktail that makes up their odor—might even become a tool for sustainable agriculture.

Aired: 12/17/23
Funding for INSECTARIUM is provided by the National Science Foundation.
