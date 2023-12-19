100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Insectarium

Fireflies' Love Language Is Their Butts

Season 1 Episode 1 | 9m 59s

On warm nights, city lots and rolling rural meadows come alive with the blinking code of fireflies. But it’s not just how they’re flashing that’s interesting—it’s why. Each species of firefly has its own light language to find a mate. Host Jessica Ware helps us decode firefly flirting and meets a high school researcher on a quest to understand how we can keep our summers twinkling with fireflies.

Aired: 10/22/23
Funding for INSECTARIUM is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 11:04
Insectarium
Why Bumble Bees Are the Fuzzy Heroes We Need
Bumble bees—vital and fuzzy pollinators—face unique threats amidst global insect declines.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:04
Watch 11:20
Insectarium
Butterfly Effect: Can Monarchs Avoid Extinction?
How do you track a disappearing butterfly? Drop in on one overwintering spot to find out.
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:20
Watch 10:53
Insectarium
For Your Consideration: The Incredible… Roach!
Can you ever love a roach? The crucial role roaches play in ecosystems may surprise you!
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:53
Watch 11:10
Insectarium
Pssst: Ladybugs Have a Killer Secret
Beneath ladybugs’ charming spots and vibrant colors lie killer instincts.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:10
Watch 10:46
Insectarium
What Makes Dragonflies So Extraordinary
Take flight with dragonflies and discover what makes them spectacular aerialists.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 11:04
Insectarium
Why Bumble Bees Are the Fuzzy Heroes We Need
Bumble bees—vital and fuzzy pollinators—face unique threats amidst global insect declines.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:04
Watch 11:20
Insectarium
Butterfly Effect: Can Monarchs Avoid Extinction?
How do you track a disappearing butterfly? Drop in on one overwintering spot to find out.
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:20
Watch 10:53
Insectarium
For Your Consideration: The Incredible… Roach!
Can you ever love a roach? The crucial role roaches play in ecosystems may surprise you!
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:53
Watch 11:10
Insectarium
Pssst: Ladybugs Have a Killer Secret
Beneath ladybugs’ charming spots and vibrant colors lie killer instincts.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:10
Watch 10:46
Insectarium
What Makes Dragonflies So Extraordinary
Take flight with dragonflies and discover what makes them spectacular aerialists.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:46