Insectarium

Why Bumble Bees Are the Fuzzy Heroes We Need

Season 1 Episode 6 | 11m 04s

If the insect world has a fuzzy, charismatic cutie, it’s surely the humble bumble bee. While insect populations are declining around the globe, bumble bees face unique threats that make them particularly vulnerable. Surveying projects across the U.S. are combining the forces of researchers and community scientists to help protect these critical native pollinators.

Aired: 04/07/24
Funding for INSECTARIUM is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Latest Episodes
Watch 11:20
Insectarium
Butterfly Effect: Can Monarchs Avoid Extinction?
How do you track a disappearing butterfly? Drop in on one overwintering spot to find out.
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:20
Watch 10:53
Insectarium
For Your Consideration: The Incredible… Roach!
Can you ever love a roach? The crucial role roaches play in ecosystems may surprise you!
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:53
Watch 11:10
Insectarium
Pssst: Ladybugs Have a Killer Secret
Beneath ladybugs’ charming spots and vibrant colors lie killer instincts.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:10
Watch 10:46
Insectarium
What Makes Dragonflies So Extraordinary
Take flight with dragonflies and discover what makes them spectacular aerialists.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:46
Watch 9:59
Insectarium
Fireflies' Love Language Is Their Butts
Decode firefly flirting and their language of light with entomologist Jessica Ware.
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:59