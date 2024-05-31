100 WVIA Way
Insectarium

How Mantises Became Nature’s Strangest Assassins

Season 1 Episode 8 | 10m 50s

Mantises may look unearthly, but they’re uniquely adapted to life on this planet. These incredible hunters have repeatedly evolved into “ecomorphs”—groups that aren’t closely related, but share incredible adaptations to similar habitats. This happens so consistently in their history that it’s almost baffling. Do these dazzling displays of convergence have something to tell us about evolution?

Aired: 05/28/24
Funding for INSECTARIUM is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 11:04
Insectarium
How Ants Make Our Cities Healthier
NYC ants can eat 6,000 hot dogs a year… and that’s making our cities greener.
Episode: S1 E7 | 11:04
Watch 11:04
Insectarium
Why Bumble Bees Are the Fuzzy Heroes We Need
Bumble bees—vital and fuzzy pollinators—face unique threats amidst global insect declines.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:04
Watch 11:20
Insectarium
Butterfly Effect: Can Monarchs Avoid Extinction?
How do you track a disappearing butterfly? Drop in on one overwintering spot to find out.
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:20
Watch 10:53
Insectarium
For Your Consideration: The Incredible… Roach!
Can you ever love a roach? The crucial role roaches play in ecosystems may surprise you!
Episode: S1 E4 | 10:53
Watch 11:10
Insectarium
Pssst: Ladybugs Have a Killer Secret
Beneath ladybugs’ charming spots and vibrant colors lie killer instincts.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:10
Watch 10:46
Insectarium
What Makes Dragonflies So Extraordinary
Take flight with dragonflies and discover what makes them spectacular aerialists.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:46
Watch 9:59
Insectarium
Fireflies' Love Language Is Their Butts
Decode firefly flirting and their language of light with entomologist Jessica Ware.
Episode: S1 E1 | 9:59
