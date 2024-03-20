100 WVIA Way
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom

Día de los Muertos

Season 6 Episode 610 | 26m 46s

On this episode we are learning all about Día de los Muertos, from flower friend Sandy Villegas of Tucson, Arizona. Sandy shares the celebration’s significance in her culture and teaches J how she makes paper flowers as well as paper maché figures. Included: a celebration of life reflective of Sandy’s cultural traditions and a flower arrangement shared by a viewer. Marigold is the featured flower.

Aired: 03/31/24 | Expires: 08/01/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Butterflies in Bloom
J visits a butterfly garden, finding inspiration for flower arrangements and a cocktail.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
A Bloom for All Reasons
A show dedicated to the Calla Lily – used in unusual and unique flower arrangements.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Holidays for Blooms
J shares ways to enjoy flowers for the Christmas Holidays - including projects and crafts.
Episode: S5 E514 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Flower Memories
Flowers create memories! J shares how flowers enhance treasured times in your life!
Episode: S5 E513 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Flower Foraging
J shares foraging tips from an expert. Also: a recipe and a beverage with foraged flora.
Episode: S5 E512 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Bouquets in Bloom
J shares the history of the bouquet, from nosegays to tussie mussies – and arranges them.
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Petal Pushers
J is pushing petals for crafts, artwork, and even an hors d’ouerve with flower petals.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Collections in Bloom
J shares personal flower-themed collections: vases, hosta plants, trees, artwork and more!
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:31
Watch 26:21
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Fleur de la Vie
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:21
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Great Explorations
Become a flower tourist with J Schwanke and travel the flower world without leaving town.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 6
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 5
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 4
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 3
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 2
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 1
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
The Stinking Rose
A show about the “other” rose - garlic. A garlic farm, garlic scapes and a garlic martini.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Woven Together
Flower friend Sue Muldoon shows J weaving techniques. Then J joins flowers and weaving.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Let’s Go Dutch
A flower farm founded by Dutch immigrants in a show about Dutch culture and flowers.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Butterflies in Bloom
J visits a butterfly garden, finding inspiration for flower arrangements and a cocktail.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Flowers & Kids
Flowers and kids team up for exciting projects. Included: a visit with Wimee the Robot.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Rose City
J visits Portland, Oregon - the city of roses, as well as a flower farm and flower market.
Episode: S6 E607 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Tickled Pink
Pink is the most prevalent flower color in nature and it’s the focus of this episode.
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
What’s the Tea?
A look at the tea leaves reveals an immediate future including flowers, family, and tea.
Episode: S6 E608 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Color Schemes
Color principles - complimentary, analogous, and monochromatic - inform flower bouquets.
Episode: S6 E609 | 26:46
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Holidays for Blooms
J shares ways to enjoy flowers for the Christmas Holidays - including projects and crafts.
Episode: S5 E514 | 26:31