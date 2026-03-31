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J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom

Get Outside

Season 8 Episode 812 | 27m 16s

The simple pleasures of being outdoors in nature. Certified Forest Therapy Guide, Maureen ‘Mo’ Stine shares about getting the most out of time in nature. RJ Pole, host of Birds of a Feather Talk Together, shares tips on bird watching in the garden. Plus: arranging flowers outside and an old-fashioned picnic break.

Aired: 03/31/26 | Expires: 03/31/29
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Butterflies in Bloom
J visits a butterfly garden, finding inspiration for flower arrangements and a cocktail.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Holidays for Blooms
J shares ways to enjoy flowers for the Christmas Holidays - including projects and crafts.
Episode: S5 E514 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
A Moment in Bloom
Dried Flowers take center stage as J shares his favorite tips for drying fresh Flowers!
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Great Explorations
Become a flower tourist with J Schwanke and travel the flower world without leaving town.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Innovations in Bloom
J explores Innovations in the world of Flowers including technology and hybridization.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Herbs in Bloom
J hosts a savory swing through the herb garden – with fun and tasty projects!
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Collections in Bloom
J shares personal flower-themed collections: vases, hosta plants, trees, artwork and more!
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:31
Watch 26:21
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Fleur de la Vie
J shares personal flower-themed collections: vases, hosta plants, trees, artwork and more!
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:21
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Am I Blue?
J arranges blue Flowers – both natural and dyed – in this show about flowers of blue.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:31
Watch 26:31
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Flower Tales
Flowers have a language all their own. J shares the meanings of flowers and their colors.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:31
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 8
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 7
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 6
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 5
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 4
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 3
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 2
  • J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom Season 1
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Kindness Blooms
An episode focused on kindness. Included: flower arranging, pet photography, cherry galette.
Episode: S8 E804 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Flowers of Hawai’i
On location from Hawai’i: J visits a flower farm; flower breeding: a cocktail expert.
Episode: S8 E802 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Blooms by the Bay
J tours the new San Francisco Flower Market. What is a flower buyer? Featured flower: Peony.
Episode: S8 E803 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Topiary in Bloom
Large scale topiary at a botanical garden. Topiary history. Create personal topiary arrangements.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
One Hundred Blooms
J celebrates 100 episodes. Favorite moments, viewer messages, 100 flower crowns.
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Aloha in Bloom
J learns about the Aloha Spirit. Tropical flowers, vintage Aloha shirts, Chef Ed Kenney.
Episode: S8 E806 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Farms & Flowers
Flowers & farms are on the agenda, including Idlewild Farm, a charming family flower farm.
Episode: S8 E813 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Flowers by the Ocean
The global journey that many flowers make on their way to blooming in your home.
Episode: S8 E809 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Days of Wine & Roses
Wine paired with roses is the inspiration for this episode. Included Lost Fawn Winery.
Episode: S8 E810 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom
Beauty Blooms
Flowers beautify any space – from a city installation to a desk. Also: Chef Trimmel Hawkins.
Episode: S8 E807 | 27:16