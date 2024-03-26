100 WVIA Way
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out

A Topanga, California Thanksgiving

Season 1 Episode 105 | 26m 46s

Joseph opens up his heart and Topanga, California home to invite viewers to his Thanksgiving celebration. He highlights Topanga’s gathering spots, acts again at Theatricum Botanticum, hikes Topanga Canyon State Park and revels in the mountain community’s rural setting on the edge of the Pacific Ocean and the country’s second largest city. The viewer finds that to know Topanga is to know Joseph.

Aired: 03/31/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Cruising Ireland’s Heartland
Joseph cruises Ireland’s Heartland discovering the cultural attractions along the Shannon.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
The Heart and Soul of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Joseph explores why people come to Myrtle Beach, SC for a visit and stay for a lifetime.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Little Rock, Arkansas – Deep in the Heart
Joseph discovers the heart of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Tampa, Florida – Immigrant Dreams and Pirate Schemes
Joseph traces his roots in Tampa, FL and joins the pirates at the Gasparilla Festival.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Cadaqués, Spain – Livin’ It Up on the Costa Brava
Joseph enjoys Cadaqués, Spain featuring Dalí’s art, fine food and a Costa Brava cruise.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Bolivia, South America -- Surprising and Undiscovered
From La Paz to Lake Titicaca and the Altiplano, Joseph discovers the joys of Bolivia, SA.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Costa Rica, Central America – Pura Vida!
Joseph travels to Costa Rica to find the true meaning the people’s “Pura Vida” lifestyle.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46