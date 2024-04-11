Feasting on an Emerald Beach

Chef Maria Loi introduces us to the magical island of Corfu. Maria joins Chef Tasos Andriotis to serve up a seaside feast. On the menu are Fish Soup, Prawns Saganaki with Feta, Smoked Monkfish, Anchovies Saganaki, and Grilled Wild Greens. Inspired by the flavors of this meal, Maria creates some delicious dishes back in New York including Corfiot Shrimp and Monkfish Lobster-Style.