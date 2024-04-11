100 WVIA Way
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets

Feasting on an Emerald Beach

Season 2 Episode 201 | 26m 46s

Chef Maria Loi introduces us to the magical island of Corfu. Maria joins Chef Tasos Andriotis to serve up a seaside feast. On the menu are Fish Soup, Prawns Saganaki with Feta, Smoked Monkfish, Anchovies Saganaki, and Grilled Wild Greens. Inspired by the flavors of this meal, Maria creates some delicious dishes back in New York including Corfiot Shrimp and Monkfish Lobster-Style.

Aired: 04/26/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Breakfast the Greek Way
On Naxos, Chef Maria Loi makes a traditional Kayana (Scrambled Eggs with Tomato)
Episode: S1 E113 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Power of Flour
Chef Maria Loi demonstrates the power of flour in the Greek town of Varnavas
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Magic of Crete
Chef Maria Loi travels to Crete to enjoy its flavorful cuisine.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Eat Like Ancient Greek Gods
In Athens, discover what it means to “eat like the ancient Greek Gods.”
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Honey, Honey
Chef Maria Loi harnesses the power of nature’s sweetest gift, honey.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Monemvasia - the Rock
Chef Maria Loi travels to Monemvasia, a stunning Greek town best known as “the rock.”
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Think Like a Greek, Cook Like a Greek
Chef Maria Loi visits stunning Cape Sounio in Eastern Attica.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Land of Liquid Gold
Chef Maria Loi visits olive groves and olive oil producers from Crete to Sparta.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
The Miracle Ingredient: Tomato Paste
Chef Maria Loi is inspired by Greece’s miracle ingredient, tomato paste.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Life of Loi: Mediterranean Secrets
Down By The Sea
Chef Maria Loi takes us to the historic Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
