Extras
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Kate Phillips and Tom Durant-Pritchard announce that Miss Scarlet will return for a final season.
When the mysterious death of a foreign ambassador sparks political intrigue, Eliza investigates.
Eliza and Inspector Blake discuss the latest mystery on their hands. Moses might have a lead.
Creator Rachael New and the cast have a roundtable discussion about all things Season 6.
Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard.
Inspector Blake shares the newest plan for Dylan Cooper.
How well do Kate Phillips and Tom Durant-Pritchard know their characters? Watch them take a quiz!
Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case.
Mr. Potts receives some disappointing news about his book from a publishing house.
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When Commissioner Hudson is murdered and Blake is arrested, Eliza races to reveal the truth.
With Eliza sidelined, Patrick Nash recruits Florence for a case from his past that turns dangerous.
Eliza investigates a blackmail scheme, uncovering a web of secrets, betrayal, and revenge.
The murder of a senior police officer draws Eliza and Blake into a dangerous investigation.
A violent London power shift draws Eliza to an ambitious businesswoman with hidden similarities.
When the mysterious death of a foreign ambassador sparks political intrigue, Eliza investigates.
Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard.
Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case.
A treasure hunt brings Moses back to London from Paris to sell a priceless diamond.
The divorce of a high society couple causes scandal when their settlement becomes public.