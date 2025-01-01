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Miss Scarlet

Season 7 Official Trailer

30s

Eliza Scarlet returns to Victorian London for one last chapter — watch the official trailer for the final season. Miss Scarlet Season 7 will have its broadcast premiere Sunday, January 17, 2027 at 8/7c only on MASTERPIECE on PBS. Binge the full final season early starting November 29, 2026, with PBS Passport.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Announcement
Kate Phillips and Tom Durant-Pritchard announce that Miss Scarlet will return for a final season.
Clip: S6 | 0:30
Watch 1:18
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6 Scene
Eliza and Inspector Blake discuss the latest mystery on their hands. Moses might have a lead.
Clip: S6 E6 | 1:18
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6 Preview
When the mysterious death of a foreign ambassador sparks political intrigue, Eliza investigates.
Preview: S6 E6 | 0:30
Watch 10:24
Miss Scarlet
A Roundtable Conversation
Creator Rachael New and the cast have a roundtable discussion about all things Season 6.
Clip: S6 | 10:24
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5 Preview
Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard.
Preview: S6 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:42
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5 Scene
Inspector Blake shares the newest plan for Dylan Cooper.
Clip: S6 E5 | 1:42
Watch 2:17
Miss Scarlet
Quiz Time with Kate Phillips and Tom Durant-Pritchard
How well do Kate Phillips and Tom Durant-Pritchard know their characters? Watch them take a quiz!
Clip: S6 | 2:17
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4 Preview
Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case.
Preview: S6 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:09
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4 Scene
Mr. Potts receives some disappointing news about his book from a publishing house.
Clip: S6 E4 | 1:09
Watch 2:43
Miss Scarlet
Clarence & Moses: Partners in Crime (Solving)
Paul Bazely and Ansu Kabia weigh in on Moses and Clarence's unexpected partnership.
Clip: S6 E4 | 2:43
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: The Line of Duty
When the mysterious death of a foreign ambassador sparks political intrigue, Eliza investigates.
Episode: S6 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Night Shift
Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard.
Episode: S6 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: Bad Blood
Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case.
Episode: S6 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Delivery
A treasure hunt brings Moses back to London from Paris to sell a priceless diamond.
Episode: S6 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: Trafalgar Spring
The divorce of a high society couple causes scandal when their settlement becomes public.
Episode: S6 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:25
Miss Scarlet
Episode 1: Secrets and Lies
A violent psychiatric patient is on the loose, leaving behind a murder, a mystery and a body.
Episode: S6 E1 | 52:25
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05