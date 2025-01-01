Season 7 Official Trailer

Extras
Kate Phillips and Tom Durant-Pritchard announce that Miss Scarlet will return for a final season.
Eliza and Inspector Blake discuss the latest mystery on their hands. Moses might have a lead.
When the mysterious death of a foreign ambassador sparks political intrigue, Eliza investigates.
Creator Rachael New and the cast have a roundtable discussion about all things Season 6.
Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard.
Inspector Blake shares the newest plan for Dylan Cooper.
How well do Kate Phillips and Tom Durant-Pritchard know their characters? Watch them take a quiz!
Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case.
Mr. Potts receives some disappointing news about his book from a publishing house.
Paul Bazely and Ansu Kabia weigh in on Moses and Clarence's unexpected partnership.
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When the mysterious death of a foreign ambassador sparks political intrigue, Eliza investigates.
Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard.
Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case.
A treasure hunt brings Moses back to London from Paris to sell a priceless diamond.
The divorce of a high society couple causes scandal when their settlement becomes public.
A violent psychiatric patient is on the loose, leaving behind a murder, a mystery and a body.
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.