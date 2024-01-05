Bubbling Up/Eenie Eenie Aye Over

Molly, Tooey and Trini find mysterious bubbles while canoeing on Lake Qyah. Who’s making the bubbles? Could it be wood frogs, a freshwater seal, or... a lake monster? Hopefully Grandpa Nat and Nina can help them solve the case! / When a power outage cuts their video game short, Molly, Tooey and Trini go outdoors and learn a ball game from Walter and Grandpa Nat: Eenie Eenie Aye Over!