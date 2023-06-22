Forget-You-Not/The Three F's

Trini is ecstatic to send her mom, Joy, a care package of all her favorite things in Qyah. But Trini discovers that some things are impossible to find. Can her friends help her get creative before the package has to go in the mail? / Grandpa Nat and Molly are well-prepared and cozy when the power goes out during a fierce blizzard.Trini and her dad, however, suddenly find themselves without lights.