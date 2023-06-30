Midnight Sun Fun Run/Molly Oodi' Heekha

It’s the summer solstice, so the sun stays up all night in Qyah! Trini can’t run on her hurt ankle, but she can still cheer. She’s planned a big surprise at the finish line. Who will get there first? / Molly and Tooey practice traditional Gwich’in river navigation. Will they be able to steer Auntie Midge’s boat to help Grandpa Nat, who is stranded downriver?