Mystery in the Night Sky/Lights, Camera, Patak!

What is the mysterious light moving across the night sky above the Trading Post? Tooey's convinced it’s aliens! When Grandpa Nat hears this theory, he joins the kids on a night watch. Will aliens appear? / Mr. Patak needs to record a carving demonstration, but he's super camera shy! Molly and Tooey are determined to help, but bringing out the performer in Mr. Patak may be harder than they thought.