100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Monstrum

Are Cyborgs Really Monsters?

Season 5 Episode 4 | 11m 02s

Advances in technology are always met with some degree of technophobia – and villainization. Anxieties about humans being replaced by machines immediately emerged alongside voices praising their life-enhancing benefits. What is it about the blending of man and machine that scares us – but also thrills us?

Aired: 05/03/23
Extras
Watch 9:06
Monstrum
A Giant Monster With a Giant Problem
In this episode, we explore the complicated legacy of the monumental 1933 film, King Kong.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:06
Watch 9:12
Monstrum
How a Children’s Book Introduced Us To Our Inner Demons
There’s something deeper to this fantastically monstrous story!
Episode: S6 E2 | 9:12
Watch 11:25
Monstrum
Who Is This Japanese Yōkai That Is Obsessed With Your Butt?
Meet Kappa, a Japanese water yokai that's obsessed with butts.
Episode: S6 E1 | 11:25
Watch 10:58
Monstrum
Mari Lwyd: The Skeleton Horse's Deep Past with Christmas
What grim skeletal equine monster roams the villages of Wales under the cover of night?
Episode: S5 E15 | 10:58
Watch 7:54
Monstrum
Creepy Clowns: The Horror Behind the Laughter
Behind their face paint, creepy clowns reveal our deepest fears about who we can trust.
Episode: S5 E14 | 7:54
Watch 12:18
Monstrum
What Happened During Our Scary Slumber Party
Why do kids and teens love to scare each other so much at sleepovers?
Episode: S5 E13 | 12:18
Watch 13:50
Monstrum
The Evolution of Creepy Dolls
Since the start of recorded history, there has always been something creepy about dolls.
Episode: S5 E12 | 13:50
Watch 12:30
Monstrum
The SCP Foundation: Declassified
The SCP Foundation is wiki-powered, crowd-sourced folklore at its finest!
Episode: S5 E11 | 12:30
Watch 12:08
Monstrum
Uncovering the Enigma: Sasquatch Sightings
Is Bigfoot a benevolent beast or bloodthirsty killer? Depends on who you ask, and when!
Episode: S5 E10 | 12:08
Watch 11:49
Monstrum
Was Púca the Nightmare Bunny That Inspired Donnie Darko?
The trickster Púca is an animal-spirit that was once dreaded across many lands.
Episode: S5 E9 | 11:49
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Monstrum Season 6
  • Monstrum Season 5
  • Monstrum Season 4
  • Monstrum Season 3
  • Monstrum Season 2
  • Monstrum Season 1
Watch 9:06
Monstrum
A Giant Monster With a Giant Problem
In this episode, we explore the complicated legacy of the monumental 1933 film, King Kong.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:06
Watch 9:12
Monstrum
How a Children’s Book Introduced Us To Our Inner Demons
There’s something deeper to this fantastically monstrous story!
Episode: S6 E2 | 9:12
Watch 11:25
Monstrum
Who Is This Japanese Yōkai That Is Obsessed With Your Butt?
Meet Kappa, a Japanese water yokai that's obsessed with butts.
Episode: S6 E1 | 11:25
Watch 10:58
Monstrum
Mari Lwyd: The Skeleton Horse's Deep Past with Christmas
What grim skeletal equine monster roams the villages of Wales under the cover of night?
Episode: S5 E15 | 10:58
Watch 7:54
Monstrum
Creepy Clowns: The Horror Behind the Laughter
Behind their face paint, creepy clowns reveal our deepest fears about who we can trust.
Episode: S5 E14 | 7:54
Watch 12:18
Monstrum
What Happened During Our Scary Slumber Party
Why do kids and teens love to scare each other so much at sleepovers?
Episode: S5 E13 | 12:18
Watch 13:50
Monstrum
The Evolution of Creepy Dolls
Since the start of recorded history, there has always been something creepy about dolls.
Episode: S5 E12 | 13:50
Watch 12:30
Monstrum
The SCP Foundation: Declassified
The SCP Foundation is wiki-powered, crowd-sourced folklore at its finest!
Episode: S5 E11 | 12:30
Watch 12:08
Monstrum
Uncovering the Enigma: Sasquatch Sightings
Is Bigfoot a benevolent beast or bloodthirsty killer? Depends on who you ask, and when!
Episode: S5 E10 | 12:08
Watch 11:49
Monstrum
Was Púca the Nightmare Bunny That Inspired Donnie Darko?
The trickster Púca is an animal-spirit that was once dreaded across many lands.
Episode: S5 E9 | 11:49