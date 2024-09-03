100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Monstrum

The Ancient Terror of the Chinese Hopping Corpse, Jiangshi

Season 6 Episode 9 | 12m 13s

Draped in Qing dynasty robes and sporting fanged teeth, long nails and grasping, outstretched arms, the Chinese hopping corpse, jiangshi, is a variation on the vampire that you won’t soon forget!

Aired: 08/28/24
Extras
Watch 8:44
Monstrum
The Mother of Vengeance: Grendel's Mom
Translation has shaped the lore of Grendel's Mother as a fearsome yet misunderstood figure.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:44
Watch 10:29
Monstrum
La Lechuza: The Shape-Shifting Witch-Owl
La Lechuza: The Shape-Shifting Witch-Owl
Episode: S6 E7 | 10:29
Watch 10:09
Monstrum
King Kong pt. 2
King Kong and how his long-lived story has changed to reflect our society’s complex social issues.
Episode: S6 E6 | 10:09
Watch 11:16
Monstrum
Lost in the Backrooms: Exploring the Internet's Creepiest Liminal Space
Ever felt like a place seems real yet oddly unsettling?
Episode: S6 E5 | 11:16
Watch 11:15
Monstrum
Is This North American Sea Serpent Real or a Hoax?
The Pacific Northwest's enigmatic waters are home to an elusive sea serpent of legend: Cadborosaurus
Episode: S6 E4 | 11:15
Watch 9:06
Monstrum
A Giant Monster With a Giant Problem
In this episode, we explore the complicated legacy of the monumental 1933 film, King Kong.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:06
Watch 9:12
Monstrum
How a Children’s Book Introduced Us To Our Inner Demons
There’s something deeper to this fantastically monstrous story!
Episode: S6 E2 | 9:12
Watch 11:25
Monstrum
Who Is This Japanese Yōkai That Is Obsessed With Your Butt?
Meet Kappa, a Japanese water yokai that's obsessed with butts.
Episode: S6 E1 | 11:25
Watch 10:58
Monstrum
Mari Lwyd: The Skeleton Horse's Deep Past with Christmas
What grim skeletal equine monster roams the villages of Wales under the cover of night?
Episode: S5 E15 | 10:58
Watch 7:54
Monstrum
Creepy Clowns: The Horror Behind the Laughter
Behind their face paint, creepy clowns reveal our deepest fears about who we can trust.
Episode: S5 E14 | 7:54
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Monstrum Season 6
  • Monstrum Season 5
  • Monstrum Season 4
  • Monstrum Season 3
  • Monstrum Season 2
  • Monstrum Season 1
Watch 8:44
Monstrum
The Mother of Vengeance: Grendel's Mom
Translation has shaped the lore of Grendel's Mother as a fearsome yet misunderstood figure.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:44
Watch 10:29
Monstrum
La Lechuza: The Shape-Shifting Witch-Owl
La Lechuza: The Shape-Shifting Witch-Owl
Episode: S6 E7 | 10:29
Watch 10:09
Monstrum
King Kong pt. 2
King Kong and how his long-lived story has changed to reflect our society’s complex social issues.
Episode: S6 E6 | 10:09
Watch 11:16
Monstrum
Lost in the Backrooms: Exploring the Internet's Creepiest Liminal Space
Ever felt like a place seems real yet oddly unsettling?
Episode: S6 E5 | 11:16
Watch 11:15
Monstrum
Is This North American Sea Serpent Real or a Hoax?
The Pacific Northwest's enigmatic waters are home to an elusive sea serpent of legend: Cadborosaurus
Episode: S6 E4 | 11:15
Watch 9:06
Monstrum
A Giant Monster With a Giant Problem
In this episode, we explore the complicated legacy of the monumental 1933 film, King Kong.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:06
Watch 9:12
Monstrum
How a Children’s Book Introduced Us To Our Inner Demons
There’s something deeper to this fantastically monstrous story!
Episode: S6 E2 | 9:12
Watch 11:25
Monstrum
Who Is This Japanese Yōkai That Is Obsessed With Your Butt?
Meet Kappa, a Japanese water yokai that's obsessed with butts.
Episode: S6 E1 | 11:25
Watch 10:58
Monstrum
Mari Lwyd: The Skeleton Horse's Deep Past with Christmas
What grim skeletal equine monster roams the villages of Wales under the cover of night?
Episode: S5 E15 | 10:58
Watch 7:54
Monstrum
Creepy Clowns: The Horror Behind the Laughter
Behind their face paint, creepy clowns reveal our deepest fears about who we can trust.
Episode: S5 E14 | 7:54