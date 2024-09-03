The Ancient Terror of the Chinese Hopping Corpse, Jiangshi

Extras
Translation has shaped the lore of Grendel's Mother as a fearsome yet misunderstood figure.
La Lechuza: The Shape-Shifting Witch-Owl
King Kong and how his long-lived story has changed to reflect our society’s complex social issues.
Ever felt like a place seems real yet oddly unsettling?
The Pacific Northwest's enigmatic waters are home to an elusive sea serpent of legend: Cadborosaurus
In this episode, we explore the complicated legacy of the monumental 1933 film, King Kong.
There’s something deeper to this fantastically monstrous story!
Meet Kappa, a Japanese water yokai that's obsessed with butts.
What grim skeletal equine monster roams the villages of Wales under the cover of night?
Behind their face paint, creepy clowns reveal our deepest fears about who we can trust.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Monstrum Season 6
-
Monstrum Season 5
-
Monstrum Season 4
-
Monstrum Season 3
-
Monstrum Season 2
-
Monstrum Season 1
Translation has shaped the lore of Grendel's Mother as a fearsome yet misunderstood figure.
La Lechuza: The Shape-Shifting Witch-Owl
King Kong and how his long-lived story has changed to reflect our society’s complex social issues.
Ever felt like a place seems real yet oddly unsettling?
The Pacific Northwest's enigmatic waters are home to an elusive sea serpent of legend: Cadborosaurus
In this episode, we explore the complicated legacy of the monumental 1933 film, King Kong.
There’s something deeper to this fantastically monstrous story!
Meet Kappa, a Japanese water yokai that's obsessed with butts.
What grim skeletal equine monster roams the villages of Wales under the cover of night?
Behind their face paint, creepy clowns reveal our deepest fears about who we can trust.