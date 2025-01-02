100 WVIA Way
Monstrum

Why Did Changelings Terrorize the Victorian Age?

Season 6 Episode 14 | 10m 33s

Let’s talk about the unsettling legend of changelings, creatures said to replace humans with eerie, imperfect copies. What are the historical, cultural, and psychological roots of this folklore?

Aired: 12/25/24
Extras
Watch 7:11
Monstrum
Why Do These Christmas Monsters Want To Destroy the World?
Rooted in Greek culture, the Christmas monster Kallikantzaros is a goblin-like creature.
Episode: S6 E13 | 7:11
Watch 8:15
Monstrum
Gremlins: The Myth and the Menace
You think you know Gremlins—but their story is far deeper than just the 1984 movie.
Episode: S6 E12 | 8:15
Watch 32:44
Monstrum
The Unspoken Rules of Slasher Movies
Let’s talk slasher films–their origins, their lasting impact, and why we love them so much!
Episode: S6 E11 | 32:44
Watch 12:47
Monstrum
Why Manticore Is a Dungeons & Dragons Legend
Is the Manticore a man-eating monster from Persian myth or simply a misidentified tiger?
Episode: S6 E10 | 12:47
Watch 12:13
Monstrum
The Ancient Terror of the Chinese Hopping Corpse, Jiangshi
Jiangshi, is a variation on the vampire that you won’t soon forget!
Episode: S6 E9 | 12:13
Watch 8:44
Monstrum
The Mother of Vengeance: Grendel's Mom
Translation has shaped the lore of Grendel's Mother as a fearsome yet misunderstood figure.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:44
Watch 10:29
Monstrum
La Lechuza: The Shape-Shifting Witch-Owl
La Lechuza: The Shape-Shifting Witch-Owl
Episode: S6 E7 | 10:29
Watch 10:09
Monstrum
King Kong pt. 2
King Kong and how his long-lived story has changed to reflect our society’s complex social issues.
Episode: S6 E6 | 10:09
Watch 11:16
Monstrum
Lost in the Backrooms: Exploring the Internet's Creepiest Liminal Space
Ever felt like a place seems real yet oddly unsettling?
Episode: S6 E5 | 11:16
Watch 11:15
Monstrum
Is This North American Sea Serpent Real or a Hoax?
The Pacific Northwest's enigmatic waters are home to an elusive sea serpent of legend: Cadborosaurus
Episode: S6 E4 | 11:15
