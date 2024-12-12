2024 Porsche Panamera 4 & 2024 BMW 530i

Extras
Join us this week for the Honda Pilot Black Edition and Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.
Join us this week for the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Genesis GV80.
Join us this week for the high voltage Hyundai IONIQ 5 N and domestic luxury Cadillac XT4.
Join us this week for the muscle car inspired Dodge Hornet PHEV and all-new Toyota Tacoma.
Join us this week for the electric BMW i5 M60 and the affordable luxury Lincoln Nautilus.
Join us for the opulent Rolls-Royce Spectre and the new RAM 1500.
Join us for the Lexus RX450h+ luxury plug-in and track time with Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
Join us this week for the top picks of our 2024 Drivers' Choice Awards!
Join us for the Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster and charming Hyundai Kona.
Join us this week for the luxurious new Lincoln Nautilus and the Hyundai Elantra.
Join us this week for the shade on the Hyundai Palisade and GMC Hummer EV SUV.
Join us this week for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz and Toyota Land Cruiser.
Join us this week for the Mini Countryman ALL4 and the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.
Join us this week for the revamped Chevrolet Equinox and household name, Toyota Camry.
Join us this week for the unbelievable Porsche 911 Dakar and the cool Hyundai Kona EV.
Join us this week for the HEMI-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and Subaru Forester.
Join us this week for the Honda Passport TrailSport and BMW iX M60.
Join us this week for the polarizing Tesla Cybertruck and new GMC Acadia.
Join us this week for the redesigned iconic Ford Ranger pickup and pintsize BMW X2.