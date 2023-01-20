100 WVIA Way
Munch

The Knives Are Out / A couteaux tires

Season 2 Episode 5 | 53m 31s

A woman finds her business partner murdered. She employs Munch to find out what happened.

Aired: 02/22/23
Watch 53:58
Munch
An All-Too-Perfect Culprit
A man confesses to a murder he didn't commit. How can Munch defend him?
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:58
Watch 51:52
Munch
A Case of Conscience
A nurse is accused of administering a morphine overdose. Blanche has a surprise for Munch.
Episode: S3 E2 | 51:52
Watch 56:42
Munch
My Son
A surrogate mother vanishes after giving birth. Years on, the biological mother finds her.
Episode: S3 E5 | 56:42
Watch 54:15
Munch
We Must Save Gaspard
A man is found dead at a zoo and Gaspard is arrested, suspected his murder.
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:15
Watch 53:54
Munch
Nothing but the Truth
Munch gets called up for jury duty and can't help but investigate the defendant.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:54
Watch 52:23
Munch
Munch Doesn’t Do Impossible
When Bellanger gets hit by a car, Munch starts looking for a new employee to help her out.
Episode: S3 E1 | 52:23
Watch 54:01
Munch
Classified / Secret defense
Munch defends a soldier threatening to blow up an armory near where a burnt body is found.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:01
Watch 50:38
Munch
Interweaving Fates, Part 1 / Destins Croises - Partie I
Munch is kidnapped at gunpoint by a wanted fugitive who wants to clear his name.
Episode: S2 E1 | 50:38
Watch 49:38
Munch
Interweaving Fates, Part 2 / Destins Croises - Partie II
Leaving Noa with Munch, Vincent goes on the run. Can the real killer be revealed?
Episode: S2 E2 | 49:38
Watch 46:47
Munch
Le Proces / The Trial
A tech genius is accused of killing his wife and burying her in his garden.
Episode: S1 E8 | 46:47
