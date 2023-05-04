Out of Reach, Part 1

Extras
The case becomes personal for Maria and her colleagues when Hartman’s daughter disappears.
Maria discovers that someone from within the station is deleting incoming tips.
Maria blames herself when the man she wrongly identified is badly beaten while in custody.
A man is found shot, and Maria suspects the landowner: an armed elderly man with dementia.
A teenager is found dead in the sea. Soon another boy from the same youth home disappears.
A series of brutal robberies shocks Visby, the perpetrator stealing items worth a fortune.
National security is at stake, and the clock is ticking.
Gotland police are called in when an explosion kills a soldier during a military exercise.
The daughter of the man in prison for murdering Maria’s husband is killed.
The pressure increases; Maria has little time to find answers before anyone gets hurt.
The team continues to investigate, but things keep getting more complicated.
