Agents of the Great Outdoors/The Nature-tastic

The Agents of the Great Outdoors are ready to roll! It’s up to the gang to deliver Irving’s heartfelt letter to Myrna in the big city. Can the gang complete their mission to find nature, and Myrna, in the concrete jungle? Onward and true love-ward!/Can the super-hero gang put an end to Evil Houston’s shenanigans and restore the normal order of things before it’s too late? Tally ho!