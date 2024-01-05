The Leaf Fairy/Midge Over Troubled Water

If only there were a way to keep the autumn leaves on the trees forever. A-ha! That gives Hal an idea. Find the Leaf Fairy and ask her to stop the leaves from falling. Tally ho! Onward and Leaf Fairy-ward!/The lake is calm and the boat’s gas tank is full: Nature Cat is ready to waterski! When Nature Cat’s daring stunts are interrupted by a cloud of intrusive midges, he’ll do anything to stop them.