Rock Clues/Sweet Scent

Squeeks has everything she needs for her Rock Stars Club meeting: some cool new rocks, a record-keeping notebook, and Maggie the magnifying glass. Wait a second! Where’s Maggie? /Ah, what a nice breeze today! Perfect for watching dandelion seeds float away, flying a kite, or uh, practicing karate? The gusty wind also blows in a peculiar, sweet scent that makes Daisy think of when she was little.