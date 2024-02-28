Sweet Symbiosis/Strawberry Fields Forever

During a visit to the tide pool, Nature Cat and his pals meet a frightened little hermit crab named Bridget, who is hiding from a big scary octopus that tried to attack her. Say it isn’t so! / While Nature Cat and his pals are enjoying a beautiful summer day at the strawberry farm, they get a call from their city friend Sadie, who LOVES strawberries. Time to gather some strawberries for Sadie!