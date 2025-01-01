How Baby Elephants Drink, Eat and Cool Off

Extras
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
T. rex had a bone-exploding bite and tiny arms! Travel back 66 million years on Wild Critters.
Enjoy a fun and catchy song to celebrate International Sea Otter Week
Sea otters aren't just cute, they're guardians of an entire underwater forest.
Three orphaned mountain lion cubs and one epic rescue mission. Join us on Wild Critters!
Kids discover coral reefs on this Wild Critters episode with the Smithsonian.
Sophie finishes her coast-to-coast-to-coast trip, completing her biggest science experiment yet.
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Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
The story of legendary tigers of India told by a man who’s devoted his life to keeping them alive.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.