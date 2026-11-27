Extras
All new episodes premiere every Thursday beginning April 30th
Inside MTF Biologics: how donated tissue saves and heals lives.
Visit Schott, a global leader in glass and materials manufacturing with a facility in Duryea.
Discover the innovative world of Production Systems Automation (PSA) in Duryea!
Visit PowerRail, a thriving manufacturer and distributor of locomotive parts based in Exeter.
A sustainable future for end-of-line packaging solutions, with EAM-Mosca leading the way
Step inside USHydrations, a leading contract manufacturer in Pittston, PA
Learn how Olympia continues to expand while maintaining a close-knit, supportive work environment.
We visit Noble Biomaterials in Scranton, PA, a leader in advanced material technology.
In this NEPA @ Work episode, we visit Gentex Corporation in Carbondale, PA.
Latest Episodes
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Discover how Mars Snacking makes millions of Pop-Tarts and Nutri-Grain bars every day.
Explore how Lycoming Engines builds aircraft engines in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Inside Mitsubishi Chemical Group, where advanced plastics made in Scranton are used worldwide.
Inside the factory that makes 302 million Christmas bows every year.
How a Pennsylvania factory makes millions of recyclable mailers every day.
The hidden metal technology inside products you use every day.
Products used worldwide, designed and manufactured in Wilkes-Barre.
Inside the factory making 100 million retail hooks every year.
Inside the factory making security bags for banks, ballots, and beyond.
Inside the company building stair systems for America’s skyscrapers.