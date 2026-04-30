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NEPA @ Work

Yuengling

Season 1 Episode 1 | 5m 18s

Join us as we tour the historic brewery, learn about its artifacts, and discover why Yuengling continues to be a symbol of American success. NEPA @ Work is produced in association with Discover NEPA and supported by Coterra.

Aired: 10/15/24
Extras
Watch 5:04
NEPA @ Work
MTF Biologics
Inside MTF Biologics: how donated tissue saves and heals lives.
Episode: S2 E1 | 5:04
Watch 4:38
NEPA @ Work
Schott
Visit Schott, a global leader in glass and materials manufacturing with a facility in Duryea.
Episode: S1 E10 | 4:38
Watch 4:55
NEPA @ Work
Production Systems Automation
Discover the innovative world of Production Systems Automation (PSA) in Duryea!
Episode: S1 E9 | 4:55
Watch 4:45
NEPA @ Work
PowerRail
Visit PowerRail, a thriving manufacturer and distributor of locomotive parts based in Exeter.
Episode: S1 E8 | 4:45
Watch 4:50
NEPA @ Work
EAM-Mosca
A sustainable future for end-of-line packaging solutions, with EAM-Mosca leading the way
Episode: S1 E7 | 4:50
Watch 4:34
NEPA @ Work
USHydrations
Step inside USHydrations, a leading contract manufacturer in Pittston, PA
Episode: S1 E6 | 4:34
Watch 4:49
NEPA @ Work
Olympia Chimney & Venting
Learn how Olympia continues to expand while maintaining a close-knit, supportive work environment.
Episode: S1 E5 | 4:49
Watch 4:49
NEPA @ Work
Noble Biomaterials
We visit Noble Biomaterials in Scranton, PA, a leader in advanced material technology.
Episode: S1 E4 | 4:49
Watch 4:15
NEPA @ Work
Gentex
In this NEPA @ Work episode, we visit Gentex Corporation in Carbondale, PA.
Episode: S1 E3 | 4:15
Watch 5:49
NEPA @ Work
Gertrude Hawk Chocolates
We dive into the sweet history of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, a family-owned company based in Dunmore.
Episode: S1 E2 | 5:49
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • NEPA @ Work Season 2
  • NEPA @ Work Season 1
Watch 5:04
NEPA @ Work
MTF Biologics
Inside MTF Biologics: how donated tissue saves and heals lives.
Episode: S2 E1 | 5:04
Watch 4:38
NEPA @ Work
Schott
Visit Schott, a global leader in glass and materials manufacturing with a facility in Duryea.
Episode: S1 E10 | 4:38
Watch 4:55
NEPA @ Work
Production Systems Automation
Discover the innovative world of Production Systems Automation (PSA) in Duryea!
Episode: S1 E9 | 4:55
Watch 4:45
NEPA @ Work
PowerRail
Visit PowerRail, a thriving manufacturer and distributor of locomotive parts based in Exeter.
Episode: S1 E8 | 4:45
Watch 4:50
NEPA @ Work
EAM-Mosca
A sustainable future for end-of-line packaging solutions, with EAM-Mosca leading the way
Episode: S1 E7 | 4:50
Watch 4:34
NEPA @ Work
USHydrations
Step inside USHydrations, a leading contract manufacturer in Pittston, PA
Episode: S1 E6 | 4:34
Watch 4:49
NEPA @ Work
Olympia Chimney & Venting
Learn how Olympia continues to expand while maintaining a close-knit, supportive work environment.
Episode: S1 E5 | 4:49
Watch 4:49
NEPA @ Work
Noble Biomaterials
We visit Noble Biomaterials in Scranton, PA, a leader in advanced material technology.
Episode: S1 E4 | 4:49
Watch 4:15
NEPA @ Work
Gentex
In this NEPA @ Work episode, we visit Gentex Corporation in Carbondale, PA.
Episode: S1 E3 | 4:15
Watch 5:49
NEPA @ Work
Gertrude Hawk Chocolates
We dive into the sweet history of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, a family-owned company based in Dunmore.
Episode: S1 E2 | 5:49