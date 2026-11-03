Expert panel on what to expect on Election Night

Extras
November 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Voters head to polls to decide control of House and Senate
A look at the DOJ's effort to gain greater control over elections
How exit polls are evolving as more Americans vote early
Pelosi reflects on historic career and predicts 'big victory' for Democrats
Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel on GOP's political challenges
News Wrap: Trump says U.S. will suspend $4B annual aid to Israel next year
Zelenskyy on his 'emotional' relationship with Trump and fighting Russia
November 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Where the battle for Congress stands heading into Election Day
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