Maria Ressa on defending democracy and 'The Fight Back'

Extras
October 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How colleges are helping students build social skills for the workforce
Brewers bring World Series title to MLB's smallest market
Republicans seize on controversy in Alaska’s closely watched Senate race
Pennsylvania congressional races could hinge on who voters blame for high prices
Mapping the battle for control of the House
News Wrap: Ceasefire in Oleshky holds for a third day
Retired Israeli general on what the election results tell us
Shock, anger and mourning in Spain after 2nd major train crash this year
Remembering pioneering labor leader and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta
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