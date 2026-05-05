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PBS News Hour

May 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 93 | 57m 46s

May 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/04/26 | Expires: 06/04/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E92 | 57:46
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
What the Supreme Court ruling means for abortion access
What the Supreme Court ruling means for abortion access and what comes next
Clip: S2026 E92 | 5:27
Watch 1:44
PBS News Hour
Secret Service fires on man with a gun near the White House
Secret Service agent fires on man with a gun close to the White House
Clip: S2026 E92 | 1:44
Watch 8:01
PBS News Hour
Analyzing the U.S. effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
Analyzing the U.S. effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions
Clip: S2026 E92 | 8:01
Watch 3:30
PBS News Hour
U.S. and Iran tested over the Strait of Hormuz
U.S. and Iran truce tested over the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to reignite conflict
Clip: S2026 E92 | 3:30
Watch 3:13
PBS News Hour
Trump administration pays big bucks to abandon wind farms
Why the Trump administration is paying billions to abandon wind farms
Clip: S2026 E92 | 3:13
Watch 6:32
PBS News Hour
How the collapse of Spirit Airlines is impacting travelers
How the collapse of Spirit Airlines is impacting travelers and the wider aviation industry
Clip: S2026 E92 | 6:32
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
U.S. Forest Service cuts raise concerns about public lands
U.S. Forest Service cuts raise concerns on protecting public lands and fighting wildfires
Clip: S2026 E92 | 7:08
Watch 3:41
PBS News Hour
Former federal workers on seeking office after getting fired
Former federal workers speak out about being fired and why they're now running for office
Clip: S2026 E92 | 3:41
Watch 8:14
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on redrawing congressional maps
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on redrawing congressional maps and testing Trump's power
Clip: S2026 E92 | 8:14
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