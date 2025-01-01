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NOVA

The Problem That Broke Physics (And Led to Chaos)

Season 53 | 6m 12s

From Jurassic Park to TikTok trends, the “butterfly effect” has captivated the public imagination for a long time. But the idea that tiny actions can have big impacts on our lives and the world is actually rooted in physics — and chaos.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 5:46
NOVA
The Ocean Wave Scientists Thought Was Impossible
These massive walls of water may be far more common than we once believed.
Clip: S53 | 5:46
Watch 1:15:20
NOVA
Interview: Good Anxiety, Exercise, and Connection on the Brain with Wendy Suzuki
Wendy Suzuki joins Hakeem to explore anxiety, exercise, and connection as tools for a better brain.
Special: 1:15:20
Watch 1:24:42
NOVA
Interview: T. Rex to Birds with Steve Brusatte
Steve Brusatte joins Hakeem to talk T. rex, bird origins, and consulting on Jurassic World.
Special: 1:24:42
Watch 1:23:48
NOVA
Interview: Dark Matter = Black Holes? with David Kaiser
Dark matter may be primordial black holes from the Big Bang. David Kaiser explains.
Special: 1:23:48
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Stone Age Temple Mystery Preview
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
Preview: S53 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Rain Bombs Preview
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Preview: S53 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Mammal Origins Preview
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Preview: S53 E4 | 0:30
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Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 53:24
NOVA
Rain Bombs
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Episode: S53 E5 | 53:24
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Episode: S53 E8 | 53:40
Watch 53:25
NOVA
Stone Age Temple Mystery
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
Episode: S53 E6 | 53:25
Watch 53:38
NOVA
Mammal Origins
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Episode: S53 E4 | 53:38
Watch 53:39
NOVA
Can Dogs Talk?
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
Episode: S53 E3 | 53:39
Watch 53:39
NOVA
Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
Episode: S53 E2 | 53:39
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life?
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Episode: S53 E1 | 53:31
Watch 53:41
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Episode: S52 E20 | 53:41
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Operation Space Station: High-Risk Build
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Episode: S52 E19 | 53:40