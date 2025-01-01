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NOVA

Why Earth’s Core Is Younger Than Its Surface

Season 53 | 6m 00s

Earth’s core is 2.5 years younger than the surface. According to Einstein’s theories of general and special relativity, time passes differently for different observers based on velocity and gravity. And those theories have helped us with navigation and fighting climate change.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 6:12
NOVA
The Problem That Broke Physics (And Led to Chaos)
The “butterfly effect” is often cited in pop culture, but it’s actually rooted in physics and chaos.
Clip: S53 | 6:12
Watch 5:46
NOVA
The Ocean Wave Scientists Thought Was Impossible
These massive walls of water may be far more common than we once believed.
Clip: S53 | 5:46
Watch 6:44
NOVA
The Truth about Quantum Computers
Microsoft's breakthrough in quantum computing could have a huge impact on science, and our future.
Clip: S53 | 6:44
Watch 1:15:20
NOVA
Interview: Good Anxiety, Exercise, and Connection on the Brain with Wendy Suzuki
Wendy Suzuki joins Hakeem to explore anxiety, exercise, and connection as tools for a better brain.
Special: 1:15:20
Watch 1:24:42
NOVA
Interview: T. Rex to Birds with Steve Brusatte
Steve Brusatte joins Hakeem to talk T. rex, bird origins, and consulting on Jurassic World.
Special: 1:24:42
Watch 1:23:48
NOVA
Interview: Dark Matter = Black Holes? with David Kaiser
Dark matter may be primordial black holes from the Big Bang. David Kaiser explains.
Special: 1:23:48
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Stone Age Temple Mystery Preview
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
Preview: S53 E6 | 0:30
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Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 53:24
NOVA
Rain Bombs
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Episode: S53 E5 | 53:24
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Episode: S53 E8 | 53:40
Watch 53:25
NOVA
Stone Age Temple Mystery
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
Episode: S53 E6 | 53:25
Watch 53:38
NOVA
Mammal Origins
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Episode: S53 E4 | 53:38
Watch 53:39
NOVA
Can Dogs Talk?
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
Episode: S53 E3 | 53:39
Watch 53:39
NOVA
Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
Episode: S53 E2 | 53:39
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life?
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Episode: S53 E1 | 53:31
Watch 53:41
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Episode: S52 E20 | 53:41
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Operation Space Station: High-Risk Build
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Episode: S52 E19 | 53:40