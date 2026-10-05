Cake Day Part I/Cake Day Part II

Extras
Escape from the dice-powered lair of dot-loving villain, Dottie Doubloon!
Ride in Odd Squad’s unusual elevators to find out what’s causing oddness all over HQ!
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Onom gets on a train with the Huggle eggs for Ozzie and Orli's mission.
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Odd Squad Season 10
-
Odd Squad Season 8
-
Odd Squad Season 7
-
OddTube - Season 2
-
OddTube - Season 1
-
Odd Squad Season 4
-
Odd Squad Season 3
-
Odd Squad Season 2
-
Odd Squad Season 1
-
Agent in Training Osprey is prepping for her Odd Squad driving test.
Orli is partnered with someone unexpected./A villain has taken over a steam train.
Captain O has turned into a cursed cowboy./Onom must rescue Opie from a locked room.
Osric is followed by a documentary crew./Techie Tallulah continues her big evil plan.
Odd Squad must find Onom before a creature destroys HQ./Odd Squad helps Monsieur Rapide.
Join Agent Olindo as he plays an I Spy challenge across some of their favorite games.
Olindo teams up with Agent O'Parcel to play Weather Reporter from Weather Hunters.
Olindo uses games where they can make their own characters to help Oaklynn find a disguise.