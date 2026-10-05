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Odd Squad

Ten Against One/Old Squad

Season 5 Episode 8 | 26m 00s

Ozzie goes on a solo mission to discover which villain is causing oddness along the canal./Two adults calling themselves “Old Squad” are determined to help Odd Squad find the villain who has stolen pieces of the mayor’s portrait.

Aired: 10/18/26 | Expires: 12/10/26
Extras
Odd Squad
Build A Squad Gameplay
Build your own Odd Squad Headquarters and solve some oddness!
Clip: 36:07
Odd Squad
Dicey Escape Gameplay
Escape from the dice-powered lair of dot-loving villain, Dottie Doubloon!
Clip: 10:31
Odd Squad
Elevator Antics Gameplay
Ride in Odd Squad’s unusual elevators to find out what’s causing oddness all over HQ!
Clip: 10:08
Odd Squad
We Work for Odd Squad- Watch Now!
We Work for Odd Squad- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:15
Odd Squad
OSGU | Series Trailer
Welcome to the Odd Squad Gaming Unit, aka OSGU!
Clip: E0 | 0:51
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Flowerinator
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E408 | 0:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Toothbrushinator
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E407 | 0:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Centigurp Cryo Containment Unit
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E406 | 0:30
Odd Squad
5 Weightless Suitcases
Onom gets on a train with the Huggle eggs for Ozzie and Orli's mission.
Clip: S4 E408 | 1:15
Odd Squad
Get Ready for New Odd Squad in the United Kingdom!- 15
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Clip: 0:15
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Odd Squad
OSGU | Top Five Driving Games
Agent in Training Osprey is prepping for her Odd Squad driving test.
Episode: E45 | 3:50
Odd Squad
Captain Cowboy/The Time The Help Department Needed Help
Captain O has turned into a cursed cowboy./Onom must rescue Opie from a locked room.
Episode: S5 E7 | 26:00
Odd Squad
The Other Orly/Train of Fools
Orli is partnered with someone unexpected./A villain has taken over a steam train.
Episode: S5 E9 | 26:00
Odd Squad
Cake Day Part I/Cake Day Part II
Ozzie and Orli travel to the future./Ozzie and Orli must stop Techie Tallulah.
Episode: S5 E12 | 26:00
Odd Squad
Oddumentary/I Love It When a Plan Barely Comes Together
Osric is followed by a documentary crew./Techie Tallulah continues her big evil plan.
Episode: S5 E11 | 26:00
Odd Squad
Being Onom/Stop and Smell the Roses
Odd Squad must find Onom before a creature destroys HQ./Odd Squad helps Monsieur Rapide.
Episode: S5 E10 | 26:00
Odd Squad
OSGU | "I Spy" Challenge!
Join Agent Olindo as he plays an I Spy challenge across some of their favorite games.
Episode: E49 | 3:25
Odd Squad
OSGU | Top Five Oddest Moments
Amy recaps the 5 oddest moments from Odd Squad Gaming Unit
Episode: E52 | 5:48
Odd Squad
OSGU | City Island: Neighbor Maker
Agent Oaklynn is back from a rough mission.
Episode: E27 | 4:46
Odd Squad
OSGU | Weather Hunters: Weather Reporter
Olindo teams up with Agent O'Parcel to play Weather Reporter from Weather Hunters.
Episode: E39 | 4:52