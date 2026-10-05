Ten Against One/Old Squad

Extras
Escape from the dice-powered lair of dot-loving villain, Dottie Doubloon!
Ride in Odd Squad’s unusual elevators to find out what’s causing oddness all over HQ!
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Onom gets on a train with the Huggle eggs for Ozzie and Orli's mission.
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Latest Episodes
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All
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Odd Squad Season 10
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Odd Squad Season 8
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Odd Squad Season 7
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OddTube - Season 2
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OddTube - Season 1
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Odd Squad Season 4
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Odd Squad Season 3
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Odd Squad Season 2
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Odd Squad Season 1
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Agent in Training Osprey is prepping for her Odd Squad driving test.
Captain O has turned into a cursed cowboy./Onom must rescue Opie from a locked room.
Orli is partnered with someone unexpected./A villain has taken over a steam train.
Ozzie and Orli travel to the future./Ozzie and Orli must stop Techie Tallulah.
Osric is followed by a documentary crew./Techie Tallulah continues her big evil plan.
Odd Squad must find Onom before a creature destroys HQ./Odd Squad helps Monsieur Rapide.
Join Agent Olindo as he plays an I Spy challenge across some of their favorite games.
Olindo teams up with Agent O'Parcel to play Weather Reporter from Weather Hunters.