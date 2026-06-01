How a Language Debate Could Land You in Jail

Extras
One slang word remains the undisputed king for over 100 years.
The way your language describes time might actually change how you experience it.
Figuring out what exactly counts as a lie is not as easy as it seems...
Linguists are tracking how K-Pop is shaping language around the world.
There are a lot of hidden & surprising messages behind brand names.
How did we get from written words scrunched together without any spaces or symbols to punctuation?
Are there 'magic' words?
We're gonna have to ask you to go ahead and watch this video. "
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One slang word remains the undisputed king for over 100 years.
The way your language describes time might actually change how you experience it.
Figuring out what exactly counts as a lie is not as easy as it seems...
Linguists are tracking how K-Pop is shaping language around the world.
There are a lot of hidden & surprising messages behind brand names.
How did we get from written words scrunched together without any spaces or symbols to punctuation?
Are there 'magic' words?
We're gonna have to ask you to go ahead and watch this video. "