The Linguistics of Time Are Totally Mind Bending

Extras
Figuring out what exactly counts as a lie is not as easy as it seems...
Linguists are tracking how K-Pop is shaping language around the world.
There are a lot of hidden & surprising messages behind brand names.
How did we get from written words scrunched together without any spaces or symbols to punctuation?
Are there 'magic' words?
We're gonna have to ask you to go ahead and watch this video. "
It's one of the most contentious debates in linguistics!
The ways we use negation in language can be pretty complex, even AI can’t seem to make sense of it.
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Figuring out what exactly counts as a lie is not as easy as it seems...
Linguists are tracking how K-Pop is shaping language around the world.
There are a lot of hidden & surprising messages behind brand names.
How did we get from written words scrunched together without any spaces or symbols to punctuation?
Are there 'magic' words?
We're gonna have to ask you to go ahead and watch this video. "
It's one of the most contentious debates in linguistics!
The ways we use negation in language can be pretty complex, even AI can’t seem to make sense of it.