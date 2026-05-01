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Otherwords

Why Every Generation Uses This One Slang Word

Season 6 Episode 4 | 8m 56s

Most slang words come and go, but there's one undisputed king that's over 100 years old and still as relevant as ever... and that's cool.

Aired: 04/27/26
Extras
Watch 9:49
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Why "a Lie" is Hard to Define
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Episode: S6 E2 | 10:11
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Why Linguists Love What's Happening with K-Pop
Linguists are tracking how K-Pop is shaping language around the world.
Episode: S6 E1 | 7:58
Watch 9:13
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The Hidden Linguistic Messages in Brand Names
There are a lot of hidden & surprising messages behind brand names.
Episode: S5 E10 | 9:13
Watch 9:19
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Punctuation's Weird Backstory
How did we get from written words scrunched together without any spaces or symbols to punctuation?
Episode: S5 E9 | 9:19
Watch 7:03
Otherwords
Popular Word Origins That Are Totally Wrong
What are folk etymologies?
Episode: S5 E8 | 7:03
Watch 7:18
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Is Social Media Censorship Unaliving Language?
Is TikTok ruining language?
Episode: S5 E7 | 7:18
Watch 7:21
Otherwords
The Mysterious Origins of Abracadabra and Other Magic Words
Are there 'magic' words?
Episode: E6 | 7:21
Watch 5:51
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Where Did Cringey Corporate Jargon Come From?
We're gonna have to ask you to go ahead and watch this video. "
Episode: E5 | 5:51
Watch 12:22
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Inside the Fiercest Debate in Linguistics
It's one of the most contentious debates in linguistics!
Episode: E4 | 12:22
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  • All
  • Otherwords Season 6
  • Otherwords Season 5
  • Otherwords Season 4
  • Otherwords Season 3
  • Otherwords Season 2
  • Otherwords Season 1
Watch 9:49
Otherwords
The Linguistics of Time Are Totally Mind Bending
The way your language describes time might actually change how you experience it.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:49
Watch 10:11
Otherwords
Why "a Lie" is Hard to Define
Figuring out what exactly counts as a lie is not as easy as it seems...
Episode: S6 E2 | 10:11
Watch 7:58
Otherwords
Why Linguists Love What's Happening with K-Pop
Linguists are tracking how K-Pop is shaping language around the world.
Episode: S6 E1 | 7:58
Watch 9:13
Otherwords
The Hidden Linguistic Messages in Brand Names
There are a lot of hidden & surprising messages behind brand names.
Episode: S5 E10 | 9:13
Watch 9:19
Otherwords
Punctuation's Weird Backstory
How did we get from written words scrunched together without any spaces or symbols to punctuation?
Episode: S5 E9 | 9:19
Watch 7:03
Otherwords
Popular Word Origins That Are Totally Wrong
What are folk etymologies?
Episode: S5 E8 | 7:03
Watch 7:18
Otherwords
Is Social Media Censorship Unaliving Language?
Is TikTok ruining language?
Episode: S5 E7 | 7:18
Watch 7:21
Otherwords
The Mysterious Origins of Abracadabra and Other Magic Words
Are there 'magic' words?
Episode: E6 | 7:21
Watch 5:51
Otherwords
Where Did Cringey Corporate Jargon Come From?
We're gonna have to ask you to go ahead and watch this video. "
Episode: E5 | 5:51
Watch 12:22
Otherwords
Inside the Fiercest Debate in Linguistics
It's one of the most contentious debates in linguistics!
Episode: E4 | 12:22