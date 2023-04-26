100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Otherwords

Where Alcoholic Drinks Got Their Names

Season 3 Episode 3 | 7m 17s

There are no shortage of wacky names for alcoholic beverages, from Fuzzy Navels, to Sex on the Beaches, to the NSFW AMF. Humans have been enjoying alcoholic beverages since the dawn of civilization so there's plenty of linguistic evidence in many languages to point to the origins of many of these alcoholic words. Let’s take a deep dive into the etymology of alcohol.

Aired: 03/22/23
Extras
Watch 7:33
Otherwords
Is the Southern Accent Disappearing?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:33
Watch 8:32
Otherwords
Why Do These Words Get Mispronounced So Much?
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:32
Watch 8:59
Otherwords
How Language Nerds Solve Crimes
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Episode: S4 E1 | 8:59
Watch 6:38
Otherwords
How Queer Communities Created Secret Languages
What are "argots" or what some call "verbal jazz", and how is it used across the globe?
Episode: S3 E6 | 6:38
Watch 10:07
Otherwords
The Weird History of Invented Languages
Can you really invent a language? So how does one...do it?
Episode: S3 E5 | 10:07
Watch 6:35
Otherwords
How English Took Over the World
How did English become the most widely spoken language in the world?
Episode: S3 E4 | 6:35
Watch 6:41
Otherwords
Is "R" a Vowel?
R is an incredibly weird letter; it's a wonder that we use one symbol to represent them.
Episode: S3 E2 | 6:41
Watch 8:01
Otherwords
How Brands Ruin Slang
What makes a word slang, and why does it sound so weird when companies use it?
Episode: S3 E1 | 8:01
Watch 12:13
Otherwords
Why Sign Language Was Banned in America
We take a deeper look as to why sign language was banned for decades.
Episode: S2 E10 | 12:13
Watch 8:57
Otherwords
Literally No One Likes a Grammar Cop
Besides being annoying, what if the grammar police are actually... wrong?
Episode: S2 E9 | 8:57
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Otherwords Season 4
  • Otherwords Season 3
  • Otherwords Season 2
  • Otherwords Season 1
Watch 7:33
Otherwords
Is the Southern Accent Disappearing?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:33
Watch 8:32
Otherwords
Why Do These Words Get Mispronounced So Much?
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:32
Watch 8:59
Otherwords
How Language Nerds Solve Crimes
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Episode: S4 E1 | 8:59
Watch 6:38
Otherwords
How Queer Communities Created Secret Languages
What are "argots" or what some call "verbal jazz", and how is it used across the globe?
Episode: S3 E6 | 6:38
Watch 10:07
Otherwords
The Weird History of Invented Languages
Can you really invent a language? So how does one...do it?
Episode: S3 E5 | 10:07
Watch 6:35
Otherwords
How English Took Over the World
How did English become the most widely spoken language in the world?
Episode: S3 E4 | 6:35
Watch 6:41
Otherwords
Is "R" a Vowel?
R is an incredibly weird letter; it's a wonder that we use one symbol to represent them.
Episode: S3 E2 | 6:41
Watch 8:01
Otherwords
How Brands Ruin Slang
What makes a word slang, and why does it sound so weird when companies use it?
Episode: S3 E1 | 8:01
Watch 12:13
Otherwords
Why Sign Language Was Banned in America
We take a deeper look as to why sign language was banned for decades.
Episode: S2 E10 | 12:13
Watch 8:57
Otherwords
Literally No One Likes a Grammar Cop
Besides being annoying, what if the grammar police are actually... wrong?
Episode: S2 E9 | 8:57