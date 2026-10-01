This Island Has Been A Science Experiment for 100 Years

Extras
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
The Bonneville Salt Flats took millions of years to form. We altered it in a century.
In Chicago a new resident has upended our thinking about cities and the natural world.
Why do dunes sing? Head into the mysterious world of sand with host Joe Hanson!
Mt. St. Helens Volcano is the site of the world’s newest glacier, one of the few growing.
Every spring, the beaches of Delaware Bay play host to one of the world’s wildest parties.
Learn what’s happening to your body on a coaster and how they might help you feel better.
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In a Costa Rica forest, ecologists scale the 70-foot canopies to solve a high-altitude "whodunit."
Why did a fire in the Great Dismal Swamp burn for 111 days? And what can we learn from it?
Our thermal drones exposed pollution from a massive AI data center powering the AI boom.
America’s most toxic lake may also be one of its most overlooked resources.
Scientists are studying solar storms in the aurora that can disrupt satellites and power grids.
Each fall in Costa Rica, one of nature's strangest spectacles takes place–a tsunami of sea turtles.
The West Texas desert has a surprising feature: a prehistoric ocean reef.
The Caribbean town of Plymouth lies frozen in the ash of a devastating volcano.
Meet the axolotl, Mexico City’s endangered, smiling salamander.
North Carolina’s Outer Banks may be one of the most dangerous coastlines in the world.