100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Overview

This Island Has Been A Science Experiment for 100 Years

Season 3 Episode 7 | 16m 07s

Deep in Panama’s Barro Colorado Island, scientists are investigating a mystery that has puzzled them for decades. Why are giant tropical trees dying? The answer leads to lightning, a remarkable tree species, and a hidden battle for survival in one of the world’s most important forests.

Aired: 10/02/26
Extras
Watch 12:24
Overview
What Happened to America’s First Megacity?
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
Episode: S2 E6 | 12:24
Watch 10:06
Overview
How Otters Are Saving Earth’s Underwater Forests
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:06
Watch 9:46
Overview
The Secret Islands of the Everglades
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Episode: S1 E24 | 9:46
Watch 9:46
Overview
Want to Solve Wildfires and Drought? Leave it to BEAVERS!
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
Episode: S1 E23 | 9:46
Watch 7:23
Overview
Why the Fastest Place on Earth is Disappearing
The Bonneville Salt Flats took millions of years to form. We altered it in a century.
Episode: S1 E22 | 7:23
Watch 9:07
Overview
What are Wild Coyotes Doing in the Big City?
In Chicago a new resident has upended our thinking about cities and the natural world.
Episode: S1 E21 | 9:07
Watch 11:15
Overview
What Makes These Dunes Sing?
Why do dunes sing? Head into the mysterious world of sand with host Joe Hanson!
Episode: S1 E20 | 11:15
Watch 8:35
Overview
Why Earth’s Newest Glacier is Inside an Active Volcano
Mt. St. Helens Volcano is the site of the world’s newest glacier, one of the few growing.
Episode: S1 E19 | 8:35
Watch 8:15
Overview
Why are There 30 Million Horseshoe Crabs on This Beach?
Every spring, the beaches of Delaware Bay play host to one of the world’s wildest parties.
Episode: S1 E18 | 8:15
Watch 9:02
Overview
Are Roller Coasters Actually Good For Your Brain?
Learn what’s happening to your body on a coaster and how they might help you feel better.
Episode: S1 E17 | 9:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Overview Season 3
  • Overview Season 2
  • Overview Season 1
Watch 18:05
Overview
Who's Stealing the Water from the Rainforest?
In a Costa Rica forest, ecologists scale the 70-foot canopies to solve a high-altitude "whodunit."
Episode: S3 E6 | 18:05
Watch 13:25
Overview
Why Does This Swamp Keep Catching Fire?
Why did a fire in the Great Dismal Swamp burn for 111 days? And what can we learn from it?
Episode: S3 E5 | 13:25
Watch 21:44
Overview
We Saw What AI Data Centers Don't Want You to See
Our thermal drones exposed pollution from a massive AI data center powering the AI boom.
Episode: S3 E4 | 21:44
Watch 15:22
Overview
America Made Its Most Toxic Lake. Now We Need What's Inside.
America’s most toxic lake may also be one of its most overlooked resources.
Episode: S3 E3 | 15:22
Watch 9:27
Overview
Why They're Launching Rockets Into the Northern Lights
Scientists are studying solar storms in the aurora that can disrupt satellites and power grids.
Episode: S3 E2 | 9:27
Watch 10:27
Overview
How Millions of Endangered Sea Turtles Find This Tiny Beach
Each fall in Costa Rica, one of nature's strangest spectacles takes place–a tsunami of sea turtles.
Episode: S3 E1 | 10:27
Watch 8:27
Overview
Earth's Worst Mass Extinction Is Actually a Warning
The West Texas desert has a surprising feature: a prehistoric ocean reef.
Episode: S2 E12 | 8:27
Watch 13:34
Overview
The Modern City That Was Buried By a Volcano
The Caribbean town of Plymouth lies frozen in the ash of a devastating volcano.
Episode: S2 E11 | 13:34
Watch 12:10
Overview
Can We Save Mexico City’s Famous Axolotls?
Meet the axolotl, Mexico City’s endangered, smiling salamander.
Episode: S2 E10 | 12:10
Watch 10:48
Overview
Is This Earth’s Most Treacherous Coastline?
North Carolina’s Outer Banks may be one of the most dangerous coastlines in the world.
Episode: S2 E9 | 10:48