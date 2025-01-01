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Rosie's Rules

Robot Planter Maker Gameplay

10m 48s

Make a unique robot flower planter for someone special in Rosie’s Robot Garden!

Extras
Rosie's Rules
Guess Gatita Gameplay
Using visual clues, players guess what Gatita is dressed up as.
Clip: 11:52
Rosie's Rules
Rosie Care Gameplay
Help Rosie take care of important things like Benito the Puppy, Dragon the Bunny, and so much more!
Clip: 18:05
Rosie's Rules
Make a New Tradition with Rosie's Rules!
Make a new tradition with Rosie's Rules, streaming free on PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:15
Rosie's Rules
Finding a Monarch Butterfly
Rosie learns about monarch butterflies and decides to search for one in her backyard.
Clip: S1 E38 | 1:29
Rosie's Rules
Sort the Recycling with Rosie
Rosie collects all the recyclables in the house but learns she has to sort them too.
Clip: S1 E38 | 2:15
Rosie's Rules
Rosie the Inventor
Rosie decides to try and invent a cat feeder for Gatita
Clip: S1 E37 | 1:18
Rosie's Rules
Learn About Inventing and Inventors with Rosie!
Papá explains to Rosie what an invention and inventor is.
Clip: S1 E37 | 1:27
Rosie's Rules
What's a Cassette?
Javi and Rosie learn what a cassette and a boombox is!
Clip: S1 E37 | 1:22
Rosie's Rules
Abuela's Musical Past
While Javi and Rosie look for music for Noche de Baile, they discover Abuela's musical past!
Clip: S1 E37 | 1:44
Rosie's Rules
Recycle with Rosie!
Rosie learns what recycling is and Papá explains how she can help recycle at home!
Clip: S1 E38 | 2:14
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rosie's Rules Season 2
  • Rosie's Rules Season 1
Rosie's Rules
Rosie’s Pet-tacular Business/Javi's Rock
Rosie starts a pet-sitting business. / Rosie borrows a rock from Javi.
Episode: S2 E7 | 24:55
Rosie's Rules
Rosie's Pirate Rules/Rosie's Fun Club Job
Rosie and Javi's pirate adventure goes awry. / Rosie has trouble picking a Fun Club job.
Episode: S2 E8 | 24:55
Rosie's Rules
Pop Star Rosie/Rosie's Tooth
Rosie performs a concert at Tía's restaurant. / Rosie loses her first tooth.
Episode: S2 E6 | 24:55
Rosie's Rules
Lights, Camera, Rosie! / Gatita Day
The Fuentes kids make a movie. / The family remembers the day they got Gatita.
Episode: S2 E5 | 23:11
Rosie's Rules
The Great Cupcake Search / Iggy's Egg Hunt
Rosie uses landmarks to find Calvin's Bakery. / The kids take part in an Easter Egg Hunt.
Episode: S2 E4 | 23:11
Rosie's Rules
The Mysterious Book / Rosie's New Club
Rosie discovers a new language. / Rosie tries to form a club with her friends.
Episode: S2 E3 | 23:11
Rosie's Rules
Garbage Day / Crystal's Sneezy Day
Rosie tries to get the garbage truck to come. / Rosie attempts to bring nature inside.
Episode: S2 E2 | 23:11
Rosie's Rules
Iggy’s Check Up / The New Park
Doctor Rosie helps Iggy get ready for his checkup. / Rosie discovers a new park.
Episode: S2 E1 | 23:11
Rosie's Rules
Abuela’s Song/Rosie the Inventor
Rosie finds an old record featuring Abuela. /Rosie tries to be an inventor.
Episode: S1 E37 | 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Rosie Makes the Rules / Iggy’s Dino Cake
Abuela sends the Fuentes Family a hammock./Rosie & Javi mess up Iggy’s birthday cake.
Episode: S1 E40 | 24:56