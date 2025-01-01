Robot Planter Maker Gameplay

Extras
Help Rosie take care of important things like Benito the Puppy, Dragon the Bunny, and so much more!
Make a new tradition with Rosie's Rules, streaming free on PBS KIDS!
Rosie learns about monarch butterflies and decides to search for one in her backyard.
Rosie collects all the recyclables in the house but learns she has to sort them too.
Papá explains to Rosie what an invention and inventor is.
While Javi and Rosie look for music for Noche de Baile, they discover Abuela's musical past!
Rosie learns what recycling is and Papá explains how she can help recycle at home!
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Rosie's Rules Season 2
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Rosie's Rules Season 1
Rosie starts a pet-sitting business. / Rosie borrows a rock from Javi.
Rosie and Javi's pirate adventure goes awry. / Rosie has trouble picking a Fun Club job.
Rosie performs a concert at Tía's restaurant. / Rosie loses her first tooth.
The Fuentes kids make a movie. / The family remembers the day they got Gatita.
Rosie uses landmarks to find Calvin's Bakery. / The kids take part in an Easter Egg Hunt.
Rosie discovers a new language. / Rosie tries to form a club with her friends.
Rosie tries to get the garbage truck to come. / Rosie attempts to bring nature inside.
Doctor Rosie helps Iggy get ready for his checkup. / Rosie discovers a new park.
Rosie finds an old record featuring Abuela. /Rosie tries to be an inventor.
Abuela sends the Fuentes Family a hammock./Rosie & Javi mess up Iggy’s birthday cake.