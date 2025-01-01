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Rosie's Rules

Rosie Care Gameplay

18m 05s

Help Rosie take care of important things like Benito the Puppy, Dragon the Bunny, and so much more!

Extras
Rosie's Rules
Guess Gatita Gameplay
Using visual clues, players guess what Gatita is dressed up as.
Clip: 11:52
Rosie's Rules
Robot Planter Maker Gameplay
Make a unique robot flower planter for someone special in Rosie’s Robot Garden!
Clip: 10:48
Rosie's Rules
Make a New Tradition with Rosie's Rules!
Make a new tradition with Rosie's Rules, streaming free on PBS KIDS!
Clip: 0:15
Rosie's Rules
Finding a Monarch Butterfly
Rosie learns about monarch butterflies and decides to search for one in her backyard.
Clip: S1 E38 | 1:29
Rosie's Rules
Sort the Recycling with Rosie
Rosie collects all the recyclables in the house but learns she has to sort them too.
Clip: S1 E38 | 2:15
Rosie's Rules
Rosie the Inventor
Rosie decides to try and invent a cat feeder for Gatita
Clip: S1 E37 | 1:18
Rosie's Rules
Learn About Inventing and Inventors with Rosie!
Papá explains to Rosie what an invention and inventor is.
Clip: S1 E37 | 1:27
Rosie's Rules
What's a Cassette?
Javi and Rosie learn what a cassette and a boombox is!
Clip: S1 E37 | 1:22
Rosie's Rules
Abuela's Musical Past
While Javi and Rosie look for music for Noche de Baile, they discover Abuela's musical past!
Clip: S1 E37 | 1:44
Rosie's Rules
Recycle with Rosie!
Rosie learns what recycling is and Papá explains how she can help recycle at home!
Clip: S1 E38 | 2:14
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rosie's Rules Season 2
  • Rosie's Rules Season 1
Rosie's Rules
Rosie’s Pet-tacular Business/Javi's Rock
Rosie starts a pet-sitting business. / Rosie borrows a rock from Javi.
Episode: S2 E7 | 24:55
Rosie's Rules
Rosie's Pirate Rules/Rosie's Fun Club Job
Rosie and Javi's pirate adventure goes awry. / Rosie has trouble picking a Fun Club job.
Episode: S2 E8 | 24:55
Rosie's Rules
Pop Star Rosie/Rosie's Tooth
Rosie performs a concert at Tía's restaurant. / Rosie loses her first tooth.
Episode: S2 E6 | 24:55
Rosie's Rules
Lights, Camera, Rosie! / Gatita Day
The Fuentes kids make a movie. / The family remembers the day they got Gatita.
Episode: S2 E5 | 23:11
Rosie's Rules
The Great Cupcake Search / Iggy's Egg Hunt
Rosie uses landmarks to find Calvin's Bakery. / The kids take part in an Easter Egg Hunt.
Episode: S2 E4 | 23:11
Rosie's Rules
The Mysterious Book / Rosie's New Club
Rosie discovers a new language. / Rosie tries to form a club with her friends.
Episode: S2 E3 | 23:11
Rosie's Rules
Garbage Day / Crystal's Sneezy Day
Rosie tries to get the garbage truck to come. / Rosie attempts to bring nature inside.
Episode: S2 E2 | 23:11
Rosie's Rules
Iggy’s Check Up / The New Park
Doctor Rosie helps Iggy get ready for his checkup. / Rosie discovers a new park.
Episode: S2 E1 | 23:11
Rosie's Rules
Abuela’s Song/Rosie the Inventor
Rosie finds an old record featuring Abuela. /Rosie tries to be an inventor.
Episode: S1 E37 | 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Rosie Makes the Rules / Iggy’s Dino Cake
Abuela sends the Fuentes Family a hammock./Rosie & Javi mess up Iggy’s birthday cake.
Episode: S1 E40 | 24:56