Pop Star Rosie/Rosie's Tooth

Extras
Make a new tradition with Rosie's Rules, streaming free on PBS KIDS!
Rosie learns about monarch butterflies and decides to search for one in her backyard.
Rosie collects all the recyclables in the house but learns she has to sort them too.
Rosie decides to try and invent a cat feeder for Gatita
Papá explains to Rosie what an invention and inventor is.
Javi and Rosie learn what a cassette and a boombox is!
While Javi and Rosie look for music for Noche de Baile, they discover Abuela's musical past!
Rosie learns what recycling is and Papá explains how she can help recycle at home!
Rosie and Javi come up with a creative way to play Abuela's song for Noche de Baile.
Rosie, Javi and Papá build a butterfly garden for la monarca.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Rosie's Rules Season 2
-
Rosie's Rules Season 1
Rosie and Javi's pirate adventure goes awry. / Rosie has trouble picking a Fun Club job.
Rosie starts a pet-sitting business. / Rosie borrows a rock from Javi.
The Fuentes kids make a movie. / The family remembers the day they got Gatita.
Rosie uses landmarks to find Calvin's Bakery. / The kids take part in an Easter Egg Hunt.
Rosie discovers a new language. / Rosie tries to form a club with her friends.
Rosie tries to get the garbage truck to come. / Rosie attempts to bring nature inside.
Doctor Rosie helps Iggy get ready for his checkup. / Rosie discovers a new park.
Rosie finds an old record featuring Abuela. /Rosie tries to be an inventor.
Abuela sends the Fuentes Family a hammock./Rosie & Javi mess up Iggy’s birthday cake.
Rosie waits for the Wonder Walrus show to start./Rosie & Javi make a space museum at home.