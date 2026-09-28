The Legend of Captain Spooky Beard/Crystal's Haunted House

Extras
Make a unique robot flower planter for someone special in Rosie’s Robot Garden!
Help Rosie take care of important things like Benito the Puppy, Dragon the Bunny, and so much more!
Make a new tradition with Rosie's Rules, streaming free on PBS KIDS!
Rosie learns about monarch butterflies and decides to search for one in her backyard.
Rosie collects all the recyclables in the house but learns she has to sort them too.
Papá explains to Rosie what an invention and inventor is.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Rosie's Rules Season 2
-
Rosie's Rules Season 1
Rosie and Crystal host a doggy wash. / Rosie and Javi try to save money for new costumes.
Rosie wants to be Mayor for the day. / Rosie decides to become a statue.
Rosie enters a contest at the rodeo. / Papá and Tía compete to make the best tamales.
Rosie starts a pet-sitting business. / Rosie borrows a rock from Javi.
Rosie and Javi's pirate adventure goes awry. / Rosie has trouble picking a Fun Club job.
Rosie performs a concert at Tía's restaurant. / Rosie loses her first tooth.
The Fuentes kids make a movie. / The family remembers the day they got Gatita.
Rosie uses landmarks to find Calvin's Bakery. / The kids take part in an Easter Egg Hunt.
Rosie discovers a new language. / Rosie tries to form a club with her friends.
Rosie tries to get the garbage truck to come. / Rosie attempts to bring nature inside.