Meet Ruff Ruffman: Humble Media Genius

Ruff and Lupine use a voice assistant and artificial intelligence to plan a trip.
Ruff and Lupine create art, with the help of artificial intelligence.
Ruff and Lupine meet an unusual robot, powered by artificial intelligence.
Ruff and Lupine sing a song about algorithms.
Ruff and Lupine use artificial intelligence to make beautiful poetry.
As Ruff Ruffman plans a birthday party for Chet.
Ruff Ruffman explains how online advertising works.
A Humble Media Genius Video about Distracted Driving with Ruff Ruffman
Ruff Ruffman discovers how to be green about his technology choices.
A Humble Media Genius Song about Distracted Driving with Ruff Ruffman
A Humble Media Genius Video
A Humble Media Genius Video