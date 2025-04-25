100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In just 10 seconds, YOU can take a stand for WVIA! Tell Congress to Protect Public Media NOW!
Scholastic Scrimmage

Lakeland vs. Old Forge

Season 20 Episode 30 | 27m 38s

Lakeland takes on Old Forge in the NEIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage

Aired: 05/14/25
Extras
Watch 26:06
Scholastic Scrimmage
North Pocono vs. Wayne Highlands
NEIU division Championship
Episode: S19 E30 | 26:06
Watch 24:42
Scholastic Scrimmage
Millville vs. Weatherly
Millville vs. Weatherly
Episode: S19 E6 | 24:42
Watch 23:35
Scholastic Scrimmage
Selinsgrove vs. Berwick
Selinsgrove vs. Berwick
Episode: S18 E22 | 23:35
Watch 24:35
Scholastic Scrimmage
North Pocono vs. Wallenpaupack
North Pocono vs. Wallenpaupack
Episode: S18 E7 | 24:35
Watch 24:15
Scholastic Scrimmage
Carbondale vs. Wayne Highlands
Carbondale vs. Wayne Highlands
Episode: S18 E8 | 24:15
Watch 24:50
Scholastic Scrimmage
Wallenpaupack vs Abington Heights
Wallenpaupack vs Abington Heights
Episode: S18 E5 | 24:50
Watch 24:50
Scholastic Scrimmage
Mountain View vs. North Pocono
Mountain View vs. North Pocono
Episode: S18 E6 | 24:50
Watch 25:30
Scholastic Scrimmage
Susquehanna Community vs. Abington Heights
Susquehanna Community vs. Abington Heights
Episode: S18 E4 | 25:30
Watch 24:00
Scholastic Scrimmage
Western Wayne vs. Riverside
Western Wayne takes on Riverside in the NEIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage
Episode: S18 E3 | 24:00
Watch 24:00
Scholastic Scrimmage
Western Wayne vs. Valley View
Western Wayne takes on Valley View in the NEIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage
Episode: S18 E2 | 24:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 20
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 19
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 18
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 17
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 16
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 15
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 14
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 13
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 12
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 11
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 10
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 9
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 8
Watch 26:22
Scholastic Scrimmage
Wallenpaupack vs. Elk Lake
Wallenpaupack vs. Elk Lake
Episode: S20 E29 | 26:22
Watch 25:30
Scholastic Scrimmage
Old Forge vs. Holy Cross
Old Forge vs. Holy Cross
Episode: S20 E28 | 25:30
Watch 25:37
Scholastic Scrimmage
Blue Ridge vs. Elk Lake
Blue Ridge vs. Elk Lake
Episode: S20 E27 | 25:37
Watch 26:28
Scholastic Scrimmage
Wayne Highlands vs. Susquehanna Community
Wayne Highlands vs. Susquehanna Community
Episode: S20 E26 | 26:28
Watch 27:35
Scholastic Scrimmage
Scranton vs. Abington Heights
Scranton vs. Abington Heights
Episode: S20 E25 | 27:35
Watch 27:05
Scholastic Scrimmage
Mid Valley vs. Susquehanna Community
Mid Valley vs. Susquehanna Community
Episode: S20 E24 | 27:05
Watch 26:04
Scholastic Scrimmage
Mountain View vs. Dunmore
Mountain View vs. Dunmore
Episode: S20 E23 | 26:04
Watch 27:37
Scholastic Scrimmage
Riverside vs. West Scranton
Riverside vs. West Scranton
Episode: S20 E22 | 27:37
Watch 27:00
Scholastic Scrimmage
Western Wayne vs. West Scranton
Western Wayne vs. West Scranton
Episode: S20 E21 | 27:00
Watch 26:43
Scholastic Scrimmage
Berwick vs. Delaware Valley
Berwick vs. Delaware Valley
Episode: S20 E19 | 26:43