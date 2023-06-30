Escuadrón Espacial | Space Squad

Extras
The SciGirls pick up trash and gather data at a riverside park.
In Minnesota, Jenny, Hope, Dani and Amelia face down pollution on the Mississippi River.
The SciGirls learn the history of the Mississippi River aboard a riverboat.
Meet SciGirl Dani!
Meet SciGirl Hope!
Meet SciGirl Amelia!
Meet SciGirl Jenny!
Alaskan SciGirls, Gracie, Indigo, and Evie, explore their local parks for scientific data.
SciGirls on Lake Michigan's sandy shores collect dragonflies to monitor water quality.
Meet SciGirl Gracie!
Tennessee SciGirls explore Great Smoky Mountains National Park in search of salamanders.
Reagan, Kyra and Jayden visit Congaree National Park and learn about its unique fireflies.
Britanee, Estrella, and Saabiriinn use code to turn music into a stunning visual display.
The SciGirls create a computer animation urging kids to take positive action.
Inspired by NASA satellite cameras, SciGirls build and code their own wildlife cameras.
Jolie and friends team up with professional game designers to create their own board game.
SciGirls in Florida unite with marine biologists to digitally track spotted eagle rays.