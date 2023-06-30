Extras
Reagan, Kyra and Jayden visit Congaree National Park and learn about its unique fireflies.
The SciGirls help Ranger Nicole collect aquatic salamanders for study.
Meet SciGirl Jayden!
Meet SciGirl Kyra!
The SciGirls learn that scientists come to Congaree to study its unique fireflies.
The SciGirls help Orit safely catch fireflies for her research.
Claudio shares her love of science and the outdoors with the community.
The SciGirls try their hand at synchronization and find it's not so easy.
Meet SciGirl Reagan!
In Minnesota, Jenny, Hope, Dani and Amelia face down pollution on the Mississippi River.
SciGirls on Lake Michigan's sandy shores collect dragonflies to monitor water quality.
Tennessee SciGirls explore Great Smoky Mountains National Park in search of salamanders.
Alaskan SciGirls, Gracie, Indigo, and Evie, explore their local parks for scientific data.
Britanee, Estrella, and Saabiriinn use code to turn music into a stunning visual display.
The SciGirls create a computer animation urging kids to take positive action.
Inspired by NASA satellite cameras, SciGirls build and code their own wildlife cameras.
Jolie and friends team up with professional game designers to create their own board game.
SciGirls in Florida unite with marine biologists to digitally track spotted eagle rays.