100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Secrets of the Dead

Finding America's Fallen

Season 23 Episode 8

A unique archaeological dig is happening in South Carolina, where veterans are investigating the site of the Battle of Camden and exploring how the Continental soldiers’ devastating loss there turned the tide of the American Revolution. Now, these former soldiers want to give Camden's fallen their due.

Aired: 11/10/26
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Preview: S23 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Saving Tangier Island
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Preview: S23 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:53
Secrets of the Dead
Fighting Erosion With Living Oyster Reefs
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:53
Watch 3:18
Secrets of the Dead
Uncovering Fort Albion's Forgotten Black Heroes
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Clip: S23 E7 | 3:18
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Preview: S23 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:29
Secrets of the Dead
The Hidden Chains Beneath the Statue of Liberty Explained
A controversial symbol was removed from Lady Liberty's original design. Here's why.
Clip: S23 E6 | 1:29
Watch 2:28
Secrets of the Dead
How Lady Liberty's Giant Torch Was Built
Rare photographs reveal how the Statue of Liberty was constructed piece by piece.
Clip: S23 E6 | 2:28
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Preview: S23 | 0:30
Watch 2:07
Secrets of the Dead
A Mysterious Discovery at Great Zimbabwe
Discover a mysterious find that could reveal how people lived at Great Zimbabwe.
Clip: S23 E5 | 2:07
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 23
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 22
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 21
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 20
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 19
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 18
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 17
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 16
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 15
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 14
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 13
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 12
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 11
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 10
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 9
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 8
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 7
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 6
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 5
  • Secrets of the Dead Season 4
Secrets of the Dead
Saving Tangier Island
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Episode: S23 E7
Secrets of the Dead
Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Episode: S23 E6
Secrets of the Dead
Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Episode: S23 E5
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
China's Bronze Kingdom
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
Episode: S23 E4 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Quest for Camelot
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Episode: S23 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Queens of Combat
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Episode: S23 E2 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Picturing Shakespeare
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Episode: S23 E1 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Chasing the Plague
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
Episode: S22 E10 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Cracking the Queen's Code
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
Episode: S22 E9 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Cleopatra's Last Temple
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
Episode: S22 E8 | 55:15